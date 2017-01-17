Deathnotices Tuesday 17th January, 2017

Bernadette Finn Pattenden

Clooncaliga, Moylough, Ballinasloe and Claddagh, Lavally, Tuam. Mass for Bernadette Finn Pattenden this morning at 11 at St. Patrick’s Church, Moylough. Cremation afterwards at Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan. Houses private, by request.

Joan Molloy nee Hodgins

Brocka, Ballinderry, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary and Tynagh. Reposing at her residence in Brocka today from 3 until 7. Funeral arriving at Terryglass Church tomorrow Wednesday for mass for Joan Molloy at 11. Funeral afterwards to Tynagh Cemetery.

John Tarpey

Kilroe, Kiltullagh, Attymon and formerly of Keel, Achill Island. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Ave this evening from 6:30 to 7:30. Private removal tomorrow Wednesday to St. Mary’s Church, Claddagh for mass for John Tarpey at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon cemetery.

Andrew Patrick Hogan

Bundoran and Galway. Reposing at the family home at 15 Ross Árd, Cappagh Road, Knocknacarra tomorrow Wednesday from 2 until 9. Removal on Thursday to St. John the Apostle Church, Knocknacarra for mass for Andrew Patrick Hogan at 12. Funeral afterwards to new cemetery, Bohermore. House private today tuesday, by request.

Mary Ann also known as Molly Nevin nee Fahy

Gurteenpadder, Gortanumera, Portumna. Reposing at Dignity Chapel in Portumna Retirement Village this evening from 5:30. Removal at 7:30 to Church of the Ascension, Gortanumera. Mass for Molly Nevin tomorrow Wednesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Churchill Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Portumna Social Services Day Care Centre.

Mary Boyle

Tuam and formerly of Mullaghmore, Moylough. Reposing at Grogans Funeral Home, Tuam this evening from 5 until 7 with prayers at 6.45. Reposing again at Gilmores Funeral Home, Moylough tomorrow Wednesday from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Patrick’s Church, Moylough. Mass for Mary Boyle on Thursday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Moylough Cemetery.

Mary Forde nee Reilly

Main Street, Headford. In her 99th year. Reposing at Ryders Funeral Home, Main St, Headford this evening from 5:30. Removal at 7:30 to St. Mary’s Church, Headford. Mass for Mary Forde tomorrow Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Donaghpatrick cemetery.

Denis O’Malley

Gortnahoon, Cappataggle, Ballinasloe and formerly of Tower Hill, Cappamore, Co. Limerick. Reposing at Cappataggle Community Centre this evening from 5 until 8. Arriving tomorrow Wednesday to St. Michael’s Church, Cappataggle for mass for Denis O’ Malley at 12. Funeral afterwards to Killalaghton cemetery. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Margaret Halvey nee McMahon

Cloughnacava, Gort. In her 97th year. Reposing at Monaghans Funeral Home, Gort this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Colman’s Church, Gort. Mass for Margaret Halvey tomorrow Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilmacduagh cemetery.

Sean Heffernan

Beagh, Kilconly. Reposing at Glynns Funeral Home, High Street, Tuam this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Conleth’s Church, Kilconly. Mass for Sean Heffernan tomorrow Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilconly cemetery.

Declan Quinlivan

76 Inishannagh Park, Newcastle and London. Reposing at Conneely’s Funeral Home, Flood Street this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Sacred Heart Church, Seamus Quirke Road. Mass for Declan Quinlivan tomorrow Wednesday at 11:30. Funeral afterwards to Bishops Quarters cemetery, Ballyvaughan, Co. Clare.

Jack Totman

Newcastle and Brooklodge Nursing Home, Ballyglunin, Tuam. In his 94th year. Reposing at his son Paul Totman’s residence in Liscananaun, Claregalway this evening from 5 until 8. Removal tomorrow Wednesday to Brooklodge Church, Ballyglunin for mass for Jack Totman at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilmoylan cemetery.

Kate Anne O’Donnell nee Faherty

UK and formerly of Oldtown, Moycullen. Funeral cortege arriving at Church of the Immaculate Conception, Moycullen this afternoon at 3 approximately. Mass for Kate Anne O’Donnell tomorrow Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Dara also known as Dara Stiofán McDonagh

Minna, Inverin, Connemara. Reposing at Naughtons Funeral Home, Knock, Inverin this evening from 5 until 7. Mass for Dara Stiofán McDonagh tomorrow Wednesday at 12 in Minna Church. Funeral afterwards to Knock cemetery. House private tomorrow morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Alzheimers Society of Ireland.

Dan Coleman

Gurteen, Ballygar. Mass for Dan Coleman today at 12 in St. Brendan’s Church, Toghergar. Funeral afterwards to Killian cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Croi.

Bernard better known as Bernie Walsh

Doire Lochán Thoir, Furbo, Spiddal and formerly of Shantalla. Mass for Bernie Walsh this morning at 11 in Realt na Mara Church, Furbo. Funeral afterwards to Realt Na Mara Cemetery, Furbo.

Mary Colman

Kylebrack, Loughrea. Mass for Mary Colman today at 12 in St. Andrew’s Church, Leitrim. Funeral afterwards to Kilteskil Cemetery.

Darren Lavelle

Knocknacarra and 8 Bolling Brook Drive, Swinford. Mass for Darren Lavelle this morning at 11 in Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Swinford. Funeral afterwards to Kilconduff Cemetery, Swinford. House private, by request.