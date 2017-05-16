Deathnotices Tuesday 16th May, 2017

Séan Keleghan

Pollough, Rosscahill and formerly of Carramore, Shrule, Co. Mayo. Reposing at Aiseiri, Church Road, Moycullen this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Killannin Church. Mass for Séan Keleghan tomorrow Wednesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. House private today and family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Angela Morrin nee Carr

Carheens Cross, Claremorris, Co. Mayo. Reposing at Ryders Funeral Home, Headford this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to Cross Church. Mass for Angela Morrin tomorrow Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Cross East cemetery.

Ann also known as Nan Carmody nee McInerney

Dalysfort Road, Salthill and formerly of Kilballyowen, Kilkee, Co. Clare. Mass for Nan Carmody today at 12 in Church of Christ the King, Salthill. Funeral afterwards to new cemetery, Bohermore.

John Walsh

19 Rockbarton Road, Salthill and formerly of Aughagowla, Westport, Co. Mayo. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Ave this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to Church of Christ the King, Salthill. Mass for John Walsh tomorrow Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Croí.

Patrick better known as Pa Burke

Cortoon, Shrule, Co. Mayo. Mass for Pa Burke today at 12 in St. Patrick’s Church, Kilmaine. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery Kilmaine.