Deathnotices Tuesday 14th November, 2017

Patrick also known as Pap Reynolds

Ballinakill, Gort. Reposing at Dolan’s Funeral Home, Shanaglish this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Anne’s Church, Shanaglish. Mass for Pap Reynolds tomorrow Wednesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to new cemetery, Shanaglish.

Colm Muldoon

Coscorrig Crescent, Loughrea. Reposing at Kilboy’s Funeral Home, Loughrea this evening from 5 until 7. Funeral cortege arriving at St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea tomorrow Wednesday for mass for Colm Muldoon at 12. Funeral afterwards to Mount Pleasant cemetery. House private, by request.

Christy McEvilly

Cregg, Oughterard. Mass for Christy McEvilly this morning at 11 in Oughterard Church. Funeral afterwards to Kilcummin cemetery, Oughterard. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Michael Egan

Ballymara Milltown, Tuam. Mass for Michael Egan today at 12 in St. Joseph’s Church, Milltown. Funeral afterwards to Moylough cemetery. House private, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

John Birch

Ballagh, Menlough, Ballinasloe and formerly of Devon, England. Removal this morning to Shannon Crematorium for private cremation for John Birch at 2.