Deathnotices Tuesday 12th September, 2017

Teddy Hynes

Poldaragha, Cortoon. Reposing at Glynn’s Funeral Home, High Street, Tuam this evening from 6. Removal at 7:30 to St. Patrick’s Church, Cortoon. Mass for Teddy Hynes tomorrow Wednesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Cortoon cemetery.

Noreen Kelly nee Ryan

Dun Aengus, Ballygrauigue Road, Nenagh and late of Templederry, Co. Tipperary. Wife of Willie Kelly, Tooloobawn, Kiltullagh, Athenry. Reposing at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh arriving at 7:30 approximately. Mass for Noreen Kelly tomorrow Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Lisboney Lawn cemetery, Nenagh. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to North Tipperary Hospice.

Maura Folan nee Joyce

Ballinakill, Lettermullen and formerly of Tiernee, Lettermore, Connemara. Reposing at Ionad beside Lettermore Church this evening from 5 until 8. Removal from her home tomorrow Wednesday to Realt na Mara Church, Lettermullen for mass for Maura Folan at 12. Funeral afterwards to Cuigeál cemetery, Lettermullen. House private tomorrow Wednesday morning, by request.