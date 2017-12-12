Deathnotices Tuesday 12th December, 2017

Nancy Wade

Bride Street, Loughrea. Reposing at Kilboy’s Funeral Home, Loughrea this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Patrick’s Church, Bullaun. Mass for Nancy Wade tomorrow Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to St. Brendan’s Community Nursing Unit, Patient Comfort Fund.

Fr. Pat Kelly C.S.S.P

Kimmage Manor, Dublin and formerly of Kingstown, Ahascragh, Ballinasloe. Arriving at St. Cuan’s Church, Ahascragh this evening at 6 approximately. Mass for Fr. Pat Kelly tomorrow Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Chaplefinnerty cemetery.

Mary Burke nee Hynes

Carranthomas, Dunmore. Reposing at Glynn’s Funeral Home, High Street, Tuam this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Patrick’s Church, Garrafrauns. Mass for Mary Burke tomorrow Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Addergoole cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice or Tuam Cancer Care.

Margaret Fahy nee O’Neill

Curlawn, Caherlistrane. Reposing at Craddock’s Funeral Home, Shrule this evening from 6 until 8. Mass for Margaret Fahy tomorrow Wednesday at 12 in Church of Mary Immaculate and St. Joseph, Caherlistrane. Funeral afterwards to Donaghpatrick cemetery.

John Boyle

Carrowbrowne Upper. Reposing at Holy Family Funeral Home, Mervue this evening from 5. Removal at 6:30 to St. Columba’s Church, Castlegar. Mass for John Boyle tomorrow Wednesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Carrowbrowne cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Parkinsons Association.

Sr. Raymond Corbett O.P

Santa Sabina House, Cabra, Dublin and late of Dominican Convent, Taylor’s Hill and ‘Rosemount’ Athenry. Reposing at Dominican Convent, Taylor’s Hill today from 3 until 6. Mass for Sr. Raymond Corbett tomorrow Wednesday at 11 in St. Mary’s Dominican Church, Claddagh. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon cemetery.

Rita O’Grady

Ganty, Craughwell and formerly of Inchicore, Dublin. Reposing at Cawley’s Funeral Home, Craughwell this evening from 5:30. Removal at 7 to Church of the Immaculate Conception, Kilconieron. Mass for Rita -O’Grady tomorrow Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.