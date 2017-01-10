Deathnotices Tuesday 10th January, 2017

Josephine O’Dea nee Costello

Kiltrogue, Claregalway. Reposing at Lackagh Mortuary Chapel this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Church of Our Lady of Knock, Lackagh. Mass for Josephine O’Dea tomorrow Wednesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Lackagh old cemetery.

Mary Carr

46 Hymany Park, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Grenham’s Funeral Home, Ballinasloe this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Michael’s Church, Ballinasloe. Mass for Mary Carr tomorrow Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery.

Margaret also known as Mago Connell nee Glynn

Ballyhugh, Gort and formerly of Cahermore. In her 101st year. Reposing at Monaghan’s Funeral Home, Gort this evening from 6. Removal at 7.30 to St. Coleman’s Church, Gort. Mass for Mago Connell tomorrow Wednesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Labane Cemetery.

Mary Ryan nee O’Loughlin

Parnell Avenue, Mervue. Reposing at Holy family Funeral Parlour, Mervue this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to adjoining church. Mass for Mary Ryan tomorrow Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore.

Hannah Morgan nee Stephens

Cummer, Tuam and formerly of Athleague Co. Roscommon, Osterly Lodge Guest House and Tara Guest House, Salthill. Reposing at Conneely’s Funeral Home, Flood Street this evening from 5.30 until 8.30. Prayers for Hannah Morgan tomorrow morning at 11 in Conneely’s Funeral Home. Burial afterwards in Rahoon Cemetery. Family flowers only by request. Donations if desired to Dialysis Unit, Merlin Park Hospital.

Christina Turke

Teaglach Uilinn Nursing Home, Moycullen and formerly of Catron, Oranmore. Reposing at Tearmann Mhuire in grounds of the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Oranmore this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to adjoining church. Mass for Christina Turke tomorrow Wednesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to local cemetery, Oranmore.

Frank Curley

Esker, Caltra, Ballinasloe. Reposing at the Community Centre Caltra today from 6. Removal at 8 to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Caltra. Mass for Frank Curley tomorrow Wednesday 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Michael MacPollen

Cregg, Oughterard. Removal today from his home to Rosmuc Church for mass for Michael MacPollen at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilbricken Cemetery, Rosmuc.

Maria McDonagh-Forde

Chestnut Hill, Philadelphia, USA and formerly of Abbeytrinity Road, Tuam. Reposing at Glynn’s Funeral Home, High Street Tuam this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to the Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Mass for Maria McDonagh-Forde tomorrow Wednesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Tuam Cancer Care.

Katherine Ridge nee Quinn

Tiernee, Lettermore and formerly of Drin and Lettermore. Reposing at her residence today from 4 until 8. Mass for Katherine Ridge tomorrow Wednesday at 12 in Lettermore Church. Funeral afterwards to Maoghraos Cemetery, Rossaveal. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Motor Neuron disease association.

Gemma Tevlin

Attybrassil, Aughrim, Ballinasloe. Funeral cortege arriving at St. Augustine’s Church, Clontuskert today for mass for Gemma Tevlin at 1. Interment afterwards in adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

John Martin Walsh

Belmullet, Mayo and formerly Oughterard. Mass for John Martin Walsh today at 12:30 in Church of the Immaculate Conception, Oughterard. Funeral afterwards to Kilcummin Cemetery.