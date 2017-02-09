Deathnotices Thursday 9th Feb, 2017

Shane Cunningham

Castlepark, Ballybane. Reposing at Holy Family Funeral Parlour, Mervue this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Brigid’s Church, Ballybane. Mass for Shane Cunningham tomorrow Friday at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore. House Private and family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Simon Community.

Patrick also known as Paddy Daniels

Tooreen, Kylebrack, Loughrea. Reposing at Kilboy’s Funeral Home, Loughrea this evening from 5 until 7. Funeral cortege to arrive at St. Joseph’s Church, Ballinakilll tomorrow Friday for mass for Paddy Daniels at 12. Funeral afterwards to Ballinakill Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to CROI.

Bridget Daly nee Byrne

Kilmurry, Dunmore. Reposing at Glynn’s Funeral Home, Dunmore this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Church of our Lady and St. Nicholas, Dunmore. Mass for Bridget Daly tomorrow Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Dunmore Cemetery.