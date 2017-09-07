Deathnotices Thursday 7th Sept, 2017

Bridget Murphy

Hillcrest Park, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Portiuncula Hospital Mortuary this evening from 5. Removal at 6 to Creagh Church, Ballinasloe. Mass for Bridget Murphy tomorrow Friday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Kiltormer New Cemetery.

Peter Burke

Balroebuck Beg, Curandulla, and London. Reposing at Currandulla Mortuary Chapel this evening from 5 until 7. Arriving at St. Brendan’s Church, Currandulla tomorrow Friday for mass for Peter Burke at 11. Funeral afterwards to Lackagh New Cemetery. House private, by request.

Mark Sheridan

Birchgrove and formerly of Ashfield Drive, Ballinasloe. Reposing at his parent’s home in Birchgrove today from 4 until 8. Private removal tomorrow Friday to St. Michael’s Church, Ballinasloe for mass for Mark Sheridan at 12. Funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery.

Bernard Burke

London and late of Cloonavadogue, Ballyglunin, Tuam. Mass for Bernard Burke today at 12 in Brooklodge Church, Ballyglunin. Interment of ashes afterwards in Kilmoylan Cemetery.

Meta Kelly nee Farrington

Coolpark; 14 The Glebe and formerly of Aughlora, Tuam. In her 93rd year. Reposing at Burns Funeral Home, Tuam this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Mass for Meta Kelly tomorrow Friday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Creevaghbawn cemetery.

Teresa Neill

The Orchard, Moylough, Ballinasloe and formerly of Annagh, Ballymacward. Removal today to St. Peter and Paul’s Church, Ballymacward for mass for Teresa Neill at 12. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Ballymacward.

Margaret also known as Peggy Dooley nee Browne

Pallas, Caltra, Ballinasloe. Mass for Peggy Dooley today at 12 in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Caltra. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.