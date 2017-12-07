Deathnotices Thursday 7th December, 2017

Jimmy Qualter

Tample, Gurteen, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Quinn’s Funeral Home, Athenry this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Michael’s Church, Gurteen. Mass for Jimmy Qualter tomorrow Friday at 11. Cremation to follow at Shannon Crematorium. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Croí.

Harry Begley

Devon Park, Salthill. Mass for Harry Begley this morning at 11 in Church of Christ the King, Salthill. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.

Brendan Killackey

Naomh Anna, Moore Street, Loughrea. Funeral cortege arriving at St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea today for mass for Brendan Killackey at 12. Funeral afterwards to Carmelite Abbey Cemetery. House private this morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Ivy Patricia also known as Pat Warner nee Brown

Portumna Retirement Village, Portumna. Removal this morning to St. Brigid’s Church, Portumna for mass for Pat Warner at 11. Funeral afterwards to Calvary Cemetery.