Deathnotices Thursday 6th July, 2017

Mary McGreal nee Flynn

Newtownmorris, Tuam. Reposing at Glynn’s Funeral Home, High Street, Tuam this evening from 6 until 8. Mass for Mary McGreal tomorrow Friday at 11 in Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery.

Teresa Connolly nee Sweeney

Tycooly, Caltra, Ballinasloe. Mass for Teresa Connolly today at 12 in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Caltra. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Owen Ward

Hazelwood, Loughrea and formerly of Athenry Road, Loughrea. Funeral cortege arriving at St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea today for mass for Owen Ward at 12. Funeral afterwards to Mount Pleasant cemetery. House private, by request.