Deathnotices Thursday 5th Jan, 2017

Padraic McGuinness

Ballinfoile Park and formerly of Mullachuttra, Claregalway. Reposing at Síoraíocht in the grounds of Church of the Assumption and St. James, Claregalway this evening from 5.30. Removal at 6.30 to adjoining Church. Mass for Padraic McGuinness tomorrow Friday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Claregalway Cemetery.

James Hession

Tonemace, Annaghdown. Reposing at Currandulla Mortuary Chapel this evening from 6 until 8. Arriving at St. Brendan’s Church, Annaghdown tomorrow Friday for mass for James Hession at 12. Funeral afterwards to Annaghdown Cemetery.

Denis Jarlath better known as DJ Wilson

Bishop St. Tuam. Reposing at Glynn’s Funeral Home, Tuam this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Mass for DJ Wilson tomorrow Friday at 12.30. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery.

Michael also known as Micky Hanney

Summerset, Clontuskert, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Kiltormer Nursing Home this afternoon from 4.30. Removal at 6.30 to St. Augustine’s Church, Clontuskert. Mass for Micky Hanney tomorrow Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Johnny Mulry

Dangan, Tuam. Reposing at his residence this evening from 6. Removal at 9 to St. Mary’s Church, Killererin. Mass for Johnny Mulry tomorrow Friday at 1. Funeral afterwards to Creevaghbawn Cemetery.

Joe Ryan

Beaugh, Brownsgrove, Tuam. Reposing at Burns Funeral Home, Tuam this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Patrick’s Church, Cortoon. Mass for Joe Ryan tomorrow Friday at 11. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

John McInerney

Bunsillagh, Caherlistrane. Mass for John McInerney this morning at 11 in Church of Mary Immaculate and St. Joseph, Caherlistrane. Funeral afterwards to Donaghpatrick cemetery.