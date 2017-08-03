15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Deathnotices Thursday 3rd Aug, 2017

By Reception
August 3, 2017

Time posted: 11:00 am

James Hopkins

Loughanboy, Caltra, Ballinasloe.  Reposing at Franciscan College Oratory, Mountbellew this evening from 6.  Removal at 8 to his home.   Mass for James Hopkins tomorrow Friday at 12 in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Caltra.  Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.  House private this evening and tomorrow morning, by request.

Gary Higgins

Kilskeagh, Turloughmore, Athenry and formerly of Rahylin Glebe, Ballybane.  Reposing at Holy Family Funeral Home, Mervue today from 4.  Removal at 6 to adjoining church.  Mass for Gary Higgins tomorrow Friday at 10.  Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore.  Family flowers only, by request.  Donations if desired to Pieta House.

 

