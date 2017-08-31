Deathnotices Thursday 31st August, 2017

Mary Rowan nee Hanley

Islands, Williamstown. Reposing at her residence tomorrow Friday from 3. Removal at 7:30 to Church of St. Thérése, Williamstown arriving at 8 approximately. Mass for Mary Rowan on Saturday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Carraroe cemetery, Williamstown. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Sightsavers.

Mary Byrne nee Byrne

Cooloo, Moylough and formerly of Clonberne. Mass for Mary Byrne this morning at 11 in St. Patrick’s Church, Moylough. Funeral afterwards to Moylough cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Thomas also known as Tommy Harte

Ballyhoose, Laurencetown, Ballinasloe. Reposing at his daughter Marie Dolphin’s residence in Killevney, Laurencetown this evening from 5 until 8. Removal tomorrow Friday to St. Mary’s Church, Laurencetown for mass for Thomas Harte at 1. Funeral afterwards to Calvary Cemetery. House private on Friday morning, by request.

Peter Flaherty

Cumbers Lane, Knocknacarra and formerly of Trábane, Lettermore. Reposing at the residence of his brother Padraig Flaherty in Trábane today from 12. Removal on Saturday to St. Patrick’s Church, Forster Street, for mass for Peter Flaherty at 11:30. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore.

Catherine Nevin

Mountain Lower, Ballinlough, Co. Roscommon. Reposing at Kilkerrin Community Centre this evening from 6:30. Removal at 8:30 to St. Joseph’s Church, Kilkerrin. Mass for Catherine Nevin tomorrow Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilkerrin cemetery.

Mary Fahy nee Monagle

Feigh East, Moyne, Tuam. In her 96th year. Reposing at Burns Funeral Home, Tuam this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to her residence. Mass for Mary Fahy tomorrow Friday at 12 in St. Berrnard’s Church, Abbeyknockmoy. Funeral afterwards to Abbeyknockmoy Cemetery.

Mary Hernon nee Hernon

Rossaveal, Ballinahown, Connemara and formerly of Four Roads, Killmurvey, Inis Mór, Aran Islands. Reposing at her residence this morning from 11. Removal tomorrow Friday to Cill Treasa Church, Rossaveal for mass for Mary Hernon at 11. Funeral afterwards to Maoghraos Cemetery, Rossaveal.