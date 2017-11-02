Deathnotices Thursday 2nd November, 2017

Helen Hardesty nee Cain

Melody Court, Renmore and formerly of Minneapolis, USA. Reposing at Áras Naofa within the grounds of St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Renmore this evening from 5. Removal at 6:30 to the church. Mass for Helen Hardesty tomorrow Friday at 10. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Micheál Hennelly

Skeaghbeg, Headford. Reposing at Carey’s Funeral Home, Clarin Road, Headford this evening from 6 until 8. Removal from his home tomorrow Friday to St. Patrick and Cuana Church, Corner Chapel for mass for Micheál Hennelly at 12. Funeral afterwards to Moyne Cemetery.

Joe Joyce

Glengowla, Oughterard. Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Oughterard this evening from 5:30. Removal at 7 to Oughterard Church. Mass for Joe Joyce on Friday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Kilcummin Cemetery, Oughterard.