Deathnotices Thursday 2nd February, 2017

Fiona McNamara

Derrymullen, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Grenham’s Funeral Home, Ballinasloe this evening from 5 until 7. Removal tomorrow Friday to St. Michael’s Church, Ballinasloe for mass for Fiona McNamara at 12. Funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery.

Padraig Hogan

Ballindooley Cross, Castlegar. Reposing at Irwins Funeral Home, Bothar Irwin this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Columba’s Church, Castlegar. Mass for Padraig Hogan tomorrow Friday at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore.

Pat Hession

Harrow, London and formerly of The Cottages, Ballybrit. Reposing at the family residence in Loughfad, Co. Donegal this evening from 6. Arriving at St. Conal’s Church, Kilclooney, Ardara, Co. Donegal tomorrow Friday for mass for Pat Hession at 11. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Memorial mass for Jimmy and Pat Hession in The Good Shepherd Parish Church, Doughiska on Sunday 19th February at 11.

Una Malone nee Gibbons

Portumna Retirement Village and formerly of St. Joseph’s Park, Killimor. Mass for Una Malone today at 12 in St. Joseph’s Church, Killimor. Funeral afterwards to Quansboro cemetery. Family flowers only, by request, donations if desired to Sight Savers.