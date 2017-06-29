15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Deathnotices Thursday 29th June, 2017

June 29, 2017

Time posted: 10:03 am

 

Seán Leonard

Poiliní, Furbo and formerly of Ballymana, Craughwell.  Reposing at the Cillín in the grounds of Church of Maryculate Queen, Barna tomorrow Friday from 5.  Removal at 7 to Realt na Mara Church, Furbo.  Mass for Seán Leonard on Saturday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Realt na Mara Cemetery, Furbo.  House private and family flowers only, by request.  Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Colm Connor also known as Colm Lord

Seapoint, Barna.  Reposing at the Cillín in the grounds of Church of Mary Immaculate Queen, Barna this evening from 5 until 7.  Mass for Colm Lord tomorrow Friday at 12.  Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.  Family flowers only, by request.  Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Teresa also known as Tess Greaney nee Mullins

Lissavalley, Barnadearg, Tuam.  Reposing at St. Anne’s Funeral Home, Barnadearg this evening from 6.  Removal at 8 to St. Mary’s Church, Killererin.  Mass for Tess Greaney tomorrow Friday at 12.  Funeral afterwards to Creevaghbawn Cemetery.  Family flowers only, by request.  Donations, if desired, to Palliative Home Care Team, Galway Hospice.

