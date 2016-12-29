Deathnotices Thursday 29th Dec, 2016

Julie Finnerty

Toureen, Carraroe. Reposing at her residence all day today. Removal tomorrow Friday to Carraroe Church for mass for Julie Finnerty at 2. Funeral afterwards to Clynach Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Aras Mhic Dara.

Johnny Riddell

St. Michael’s Place, Ballinasloe. Reposing at his son Sean’s residence in Derrymullen tomorrow Friday from 4 until 8. Private removal on Saturday morning to St. Michael’s Church, Ballinasloe for mass for Johnny Riddell at 12. Funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to St. Brendan’s Community Nursing Unit.

Owen Shannon

Carra East, Ballintubber, Loughrea. Reposing at Dignity Funeral Home , Barrack Street, Loughrea tomorrow Friday from 4:30. Removal at 6:30 to St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea. Mass for Owen Shannon Saturday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilnadeema Cemetery. House private. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

John Crehan

Abbert, Abbeyknockmoy, Tuam. Reposing at Mannion’s Funeral Home, Abbeyknockmoy tomorrow Friday from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Bernard’s Church, Abbeyknockmoy. Mass for John Crehan Saturday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Abbeyknockmoy Cemetery.

Vincent Walsh

Terenure, Dublin and formerly of Derrybrien, Loughrea. Reposing at Derrybrien Church tomorrow Friday from 12:30 until 2. Funeral afterwards to Local Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Motor Neuron disease.

Margaret better known as ‘Gretta’ Peters nee McCormack

Parnell Avenue, Mervue. Reposing at the Church of the Holy Family funeral parlour, Mervue this evening from 5. Removal at 6:30 to the adjoining Church. Mass for Gretta Peters tomorrow Friday at 10. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Bohermore.

Jean McGrath nee Cubbard

Glenascaul, Oranmore and Fr. Burke Road, Claddagh. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral parlour, Munster Avenue this evening from 6.30. Removal at 8.30 to St. Mary’s Church, Claddagh. Mass for Jean McGrath tomorrow Friday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Johnny Marseska

Frenchfort, Oranbeg, Oranmore. Reposing at Tearmann Mhuire in the grounds of the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Oranmore today from 4. Removal at 6 to the Church. Mass for Johnny Marseska tomorrow Friday at 10:30. Funeral afterwards to Renville Cemetery.

Margaret better known as ‘Rita’ O’Neill

Carrahulla, Woodlawn, Ballinasloe. Reposing at St. Peter and Paul’s Mortuary Chapel, Ballymacward today from 4. Removal at 6 to adjoining Church. Mass for Rita O’Neill tomorrow Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery Ballymacward.

Eileen better known as ‘Phil’ Connolly nee Laffey

Crumlin Bridge, Ballyglunin, Tuam. Reposing at her residence this evening from 5 until 7. Mass for Phil Connolly tomorrow Friday at 12 in Brooklodge Church, Ballyglunin. Funeral afterwards to Abbeyknockmoy Cemetery.

Katie Gannon nee Walsh

Boula Ower, Headford. Reposing at Ryder’s Funeral Home, Headford this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Glencorrib Church. Mass for Katie Gannon tomorrow Friday at 10. Funeral afterwards to Killursa Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Alzheimer’s Association.

Dan Clarke

Emlough Craughwell. Reposing at Cawley’s Funeral Home, Craughwell tomorrow Friday from 6. Removal at 7:30 to St. Killian’s Church, Ballymana. Mass for Dan Clarke Saturday at 10. Funeral afterwards to Killogilleen Cemetery.

Mary O’Sullivan nee McCarthy

Dalgan, 19 Lower Canal Road and formerly of Dalgan, Shrule, Mayo. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue this evening from 5. Removal at 6 to Saint Joseph’s Church, Presentation Road. Mass for Mary O’Sullivan tomorrow Friday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Kilursa Cemetery, Headford.

Michael Boland

Knockmoyle, Kylebrack, Loughrea. Reposing at Kilboy’s Funeral Home, Loughrea this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St Joseph’s Church Ballinakill. Mass for Michael Boland tomorrow Friday at 12 followed by private cremation later. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Cancer Care West.

Tim Fahy

Ranamacken, Tynagh, Loughrea. Funeral cortege will arrive at Church of the Holy Family, Clonlee for mass for Tim Fahy today at 1. Funeral afterwards to adjoining Cemetery. House private this morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Croí.