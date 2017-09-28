Deathnotices Thursday 28th Sept, 2017

Christine Power

Bushfield Care Centre, Oranmore and formerly of McHugh Avenue, Mervue and Aughrim, Ballinasloe. Mass for Christine Power tomorrow Friday at 11 in Church of the Immaculate Conception, Oranmore. Funeral afterwards to new cemetery, Aughrim.

Aidan Lennon

Clarinbridge and formerly of Kellysgrove, Clontuskert, Ballinasloe. Funeral cortege will arrive at St. Augustine’s Church, Clontuskert tomorrow Friday for mass for Aidan Lennon at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Pat Keady

Tamhnachaí Beggia, Moycullen. Reposing at Aiseirí, Church Road, Moycullen this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Church of the Immaculate Conception, Moycullen. Mass for Pat Keady tomorrow Friday at 11. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Eileen Sweeney nee Ruane

Athenry. Mass for Eileen Sweeney this afternoon at 2 in Church of the Assumption, Athenry. Funeral afterwards to new cemetery, Athenry. Family flowers only, by request.

Michael Healy

Castleffrench, Ballinamore Bridge, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Moran’s Funeral Home, Ballygar this evening from 5 until 8. Removal from his home tomorrow Friday to Caltra Church for mass for Michael Healy at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. House private tomorrow morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Cancer Care West.

Neville Furlong

Island View, Stradbally, Castleconnell, Co. Limerick. Mass for Neville Furlong this morning at 11:30 in St. Joseph’s Church, Castleconnell. Funeral afterwards to St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Castleconnell. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.