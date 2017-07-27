Deathnotices Thursday 27th July, 2017

John Stack

Doonane, Tulla, Co. Clare and The Height, Duagh, Co. Kerry. Husband of Mary, nee O’Gorman, Tuam. Reposing at his residence today from 3. Removal at 8 to St. Peter and Paul’s Church, Tulla, Co. Clare. Mass for John Stack tomorrow Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to the local cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Trocaire.

Joseph also known as Josie Mitchell

Woodpark, Portumna. Reposing at Hibernian Funeral Home, Portumna today from 4. Removal at 6 to St. Bridget’s hurch, Portumna. Mass for Josie Mitchell tomorrow Friday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Calvary Cemetery.

Eileen Goggins nee Furey

Monastery Road, Ballyglunin. Reposing at Brooklodge Funeral Home adjoining Brooklodge Church this evening from 6:30. Removal at 8:30 to the Church. Mass for Eileen Goggins tomorrow Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilmoylan Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Joe Walsh

Crossursa, Headford. Mass for Joe Walsh today at 12 to St. Patrick and Cuana Church, Corner Chapel. Funeral afterwards to Donaghpatrick Cemetery. House private and no flowers, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.