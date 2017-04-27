Deathnotices Thursday 27th April, 2017

Nancy Coen nee Mannion

Anbally, Cummer, Tuam. Reposing at St. Colman’s Room adjoining St. Colman’s Church, Corofin this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to the Church. Mass for Nancy Coen tomorrow Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Lackagh Old Cemetery.

Andrew also known as Andy Potter

Mace House, Currandulla. Reposing at Currandulla Mortuary Chapel this evening from 5:30. Removal at 7:30 to St. Brendan’s Church, Annaghdown. Mass for Andy Potter tomorrow Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Annaghdown Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Patient Comfort Fund, ICU, UHG.

Stella O’Neill nee Conboy

Creggs Road, Glenamaddy. Mass for Stella O’Neill today at 12 in St. Patrick’s Church, Glenamaddy. Funeral afterwards to new cemetery, Glenamaddy.

John Patrick Creaney

24 Tarry Drive, Lurgan, Co. Armagh. Son of the late Bridie Creaney nee Murphy, Kiltullagh, Athenry. Removal from his home this morning to St. Peter’s Church, Lurgan for mass for John Patrick Creaney at 10:30. Funeral afterwards to St. Colman’s cemetery, Lurgan. Donations if desired to Marie Curie Cancer Support.

Bridie Folan

Na h’aille, Inverin, Connemara. Mass for Bridie Folan today at 12 in Knock Church, Inverin. Funeral afterwards to Knock cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Croí.