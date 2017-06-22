15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Wagon Wheel

The Wagon Wheel

Deathnotices Thursday 22nd June, 2017

By Reception
June 22, 2017

Time posted: 8:28 am

David Dillon

Grattan Park and formerly of Ballydesmond, Co. Cork.  Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Ave this evening from 6.  Removal at 8 to St. Mary’s Church, Claddagh.  Mass for David Dillon tomorrow Friday at 11.  Funeral afterwards to new cemetery, Bohermore.

Bertie O’Connell

Knocknacarra and formerly of Ovens, Co. Cork.  Reposing at St. Anthony’s Room in Church of St. John the Apostle, Knocknacarra this evening from 5.  Removal at 6:30 to the church.  Mass for Bertie O’Connell tomorrow Friday at 11.  Funeral afterwards to Carrigans cemetery, Maugherow, Co. Sligo.

Carmel Langan nee Moran

Myrehill, Caherlistrane and fomerly of Abbeytown.  Reposing at Ryders Funeral Home, Headford this evening from 6.  Removal at 8 to St. Patrick and Cuana Church, Corner Chapel.  Mass for Carmel Langan tomorrow Friday at 12.  Funeral afterwards to Donaghpatrick cemetery.  Family flowers only, by request.  Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

print
Death Notices
Tuam based Irish dancing teacher to face disciplinary hearing after High Court injunction struck out
Sales Rep required for a busy and expanding sportswear wholesaler
June 21, 2017
Deathnotices Wednesday 21st June,2017
June 20, 2017
Deathnotices Tuesday 20th June, 2017
June 19, 2017
Deathnotices Monday 19th June, 2017