Deathnotices Thursday 22nd June, 2017

David Dillon

Grattan Park and formerly of Ballydesmond, Co. Cork. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Ave this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Mary’s Church, Claddagh. Mass for David Dillon tomorrow Friday at 11. Funeral afterwards to new cemetery, Bohermore.

Bertie O’Connell

Knocknacarra and formerly of Ovens, Co. Cork. Reposing at St. Anthony’s Room in Church of St. John the Apostle, Knocknacarra this evening from 5. Removal at 6:30 to the church. Mass for Bertie O’Connell tomorrow Friday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Carrigans cemetery, Maugherow, Co. Sligo.

Carmel Langan nee Moran

Myrehill, Caherlistrane and fomerly of Abbeytown. Reposing at Ryders Funeral Home, Headford this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Patrick and Cuana Church, Corner Chapel. Mass for Carmel Langan tomorrow Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Donaghpatrick cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.