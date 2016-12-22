15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Number One Show

The Number One Show

Deathnotices Thursday 22nd Dec, 2016

By Reception
December 22, 2016

Time posted: 9:13 am

Patrick also known as Paddy Tarpey

Bresk, Kiltullagh, Athenry.  Reposing at his home this afternoon from 1.  Removal tomorrow Friday to Kiltullagh Church for mass for Paddy Tarpey at 12.    Funeral afterwards to Oranmore cemetery.  House private tomorrow  morning and family flowers only, by request.  Donations if desired to Galway Hospice or Daffodil Day Fund.

Annie Heffernan nee Mahon

Ballagh, Bushypark  and formerly of Shannonhill, Derryvunlan.    Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Ave this evening from 5.  Removal at 7 to St. James’ Church, Bushypark.  Mass for Annie Heffernan tomorrow Friday at 11.  Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Elizabeth also known as Lizzie Connell

Hillsbrook, Barnadearg, Tuam.  Reposing at St. Anne’s Funeral Home, Barnadearg this evening from 6:30.  Removal at 8 to St. Mary’s Church, Killererin.  Mass for Lizzie Connell tomorrow Friday at 12.  Funeral afterwards to Creevaghbawn cemetery,

Pearse O’Toole

Oranmore and formerly of The Cresent, Galway City. Reposing at Pembroke, Dublin road, Oranmore today from 2. Removal tomorrow Friday morning to Church of the Immaculate Conception, Oranmore for mass for Pearse O’Toole at 11. Funeral afterwards to Renville Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to the Simon Community.

print
Death Notices
Almost 100 thousand euro for Galway animal welfare organisations
Colm Quinn BMW has positions available with their service team in Athlone.
December 21, 2016
Deathnotices Wednesday 21st, 2016
December 20, 2016
Deathnotices Tuesday 20th Dec, 2016
December 19, 2016
Deathnotices Monday 19th Dec, 2016
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device
GBFM GALLERY
Take a peak, know anyone?
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK