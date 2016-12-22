Deathnotices Thursday 22nd Dec, 2016

Patrick also known as Paddy Tarpey

Bresk, Kiltullagh, Athenry. Reposing at his home this afternoon from 1. Removal tomorrow Friday to Kiltullagh Church for mass for Paddy Tarpey at 12. Funeral afterwards to Oranmore cemetery. House private tomorrow morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice or Daffodil Day Fund.

Annie Heffernan nee Mahon

Ballagh, Bushypark and formerly of Shannonhill, Derryvunlan. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Ave this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. James’ Church, Bushypark. Mass for Annie Heffernan tomorrow Friday at 11. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Elizabeth also known as Lizzie Connell

Hillsbrook, Barnadearg, Tuam. Reposing at St. Anne’s Funeral Home, Barnadearg this evening from 6:30. Removal at 8 to St. Mary’s Church, Killererin. Mass for Lizzie Connell tomorrow Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Creevaghbawn cemetery,

Pearse O’Toole

Oranmore and formerly of The Cresent, Galway City. Reposing at Pembroke, Dublin road, Oranmore today from 2. Removal tomorrow Friday morning to Church of the Immaculate Conception, Oranmore for mass for Pearse O’Toole at 11. Funeral afterwards to Renville Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to the Simon Community.