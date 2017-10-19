Deathnotices Thursday 19th October, 2017

John Morris

Shanard Road, Santry; Glinsk and The Square, Loughrea. Funeral cortege arriving at St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea tomorrow friday for mass for John Morris at 11. Funeral afterwards to Mount Pleasant cemetery.

Maisie Walsh nee Egan

Deerpark, Ballycrissane, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Dignity Chapel in Portumna Retirement Village tomorrow Friday from 5 until 7. Mass for Maisie Walsh on Saturday at 11 in Christ the King Church, Quansboro. Funeral afterwards to local cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Julia Hanrahan nee Kilkenny

Abbeygormican, Kiltormer, Ballinasloe. Reposing at St. Joseph’s Centre, Killimor today from 4. Removal at 7 to St. Brendan’s Church, Mullagh. Mass for Julia Hanrahan tomorrow Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Abbeygormican Cemetery.

Ivor Carroll

Father Griffin Place. Reposing at his home this evening from 5:30 until 7:30. Removal to St. Mary’s Church, Claddagh tomorrow Friday for mass for Ivor Carroll at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore.

Celine McCrossan nee McNamara

Barry Ave, Mervue. Reposing at Holy Family Funeral Home, Mervue this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to adjoining church. Mass for Celine McCrossan tomorrow Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Smiles for Shauna Supporting Teenagers with Cancer.