Deathnotices Thursday 19th January, 2017

Suzanne Divilly nee Robinson

Winterwood, Beach Court, Salthill and formerly of Frenchville House, Grattan Road. Reposing at her home today from 4 until 8. Private removal tomorrow Friday to St. Mary’s Church, Claddagh for mass for Suzanne Divilly at 11. Funeral afterwards to new cemetery, Bohermore.

John Crotty

Pollnarooma West, Salthill. Reposing at his home this evening from 5 until 8:30. Removal tomorrow Friday to Church of Christ the King, Salthill for mass for John Crotty at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Palliative Care, University Hospital, Galway.

Paddy Jennings

Melody Court, Renmore and formerly of Inishmacatreer, Headford. Reposing at Carey’s Funeral Home, Claran Rd., Headford this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Mary’s Church, Claran. Mass for Paddy Jennings tomorrow Friday at 2. Funeral afterwards to Killursa cemetery.

Josephine O’Connor also known as Josie O’Connor nee McDonagh

New Village, Glann, Oughterard. Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Oughterard this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Oughterard Church. Mass for Josie O’Connor tomorrow Friday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Kilcummin Cemetery, Oughterard.

Patrick Joseph Comar

Pitch View, Cappatagle, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Kilboys Funeral Home, Loughrea this evening from 5 until 7. Funeral cortege arriving at St. Michael’s Church, Cappatagle tomorrow Friday for mass for Patrick Joseph Comar at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilrickle cemetery. House private tomorrow morning, by request.

Mary Flynn

Carrowpeter, Tuam. Reposing at Grogans Funeral Home, Tuam this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Mass for Mary Flynn tomorrow Friday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Tuam cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Tuam Cancer Care.

Sheila Howley nee Keane

Mannin, Craughwell. In her 92nd year. Reposing at Cawley’s Funeral Home, Craughwell this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Teresa’s Church, Labane. Mass for Sheila Howley tomorrow Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Labane Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Maryfield Nursing Home, Athenry.