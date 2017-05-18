Deathnotices Thursday 18th May, 2017

Mattie Carr

Cloonboo, Corrandulla and formerly of Fr. Burke Road, Claddagh. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Ave this afternoon from 4. Removal at 6 to St. Mary’s Church, Claddagh. Mass for Mattie Carr tomorrow Friday at 11 with cremation to follow. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Mary Maloney

40 Acres, Dunmore Road, Tuam. Reposing at Burns Funeral Home, Tuam this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Mass for Mary Maloney tomorrow Friday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Cortoon cemetery.

John Concannon

‘Glenview’, Truskey East, Barna. Reposing at the Cillín in Church of Mary Immaculate Queen, Barna this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to the Church. Mass for John Concannon tomorrow Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon cemetery. House private, by request.

Michael Flynn

Lusmagh, Banagher, Co. Offaly. Reposing at Eliza Lodge Nursing Home, Banagher this evening from 6 until 8. Mass for Michael Flynn tomorrow Friday at 11 in St. Cronan’s Church, Lusmagh. Funeral afterwards to Clonfert cemetery.