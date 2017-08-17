Deathnotices Thursday 17th August, 2017

Una Boyle nee Cunnane

Brownsgrove House, Brownsgrove, Tuam and formerly of Carraun, Claremorris. Reposing at Glynn’s Funeral Home, High Street, Tuam this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Mass for Una Boyle tomorrow Friday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Knock cemetery, Knock, Co. Mayo. House private, by request.

Kathleen also known as Kitty Walsh nee Dillon

Marian Park, Portumna. Reposing at Dignity Chapel in Portumna Retirement Village this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Bridget’s Church, Portumna. Mass for Kitty Walsh tomorrow Friday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Calvary Cemetery.

Michael Burke

Kilnadeema, Loughrea. Mass for Michael Burke today at 12 in St. Dympna’s Church, Kilnadeema. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Patient Comfort Fund, St. Brendan’s Community Nursing Unit, Loughrea.