The Keith Finnegan Show

Deathnotices Thursday 16th November, 2017

By Reception
November 16, 2017

Time posted: 9:08 am

Peter Scally

formerly of Coogan Park, Newcastle.  Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue this evening from 5.  Removal at 7 to Sacred Heart Church, Seamus Quirke Road.  Mass for Peter Scally tomorrow Friday at 11.  Funeral afterwards to Rahoon cemetery.  Family flowers only, by request.  Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Moggie Rocke nee Hynes

Derrew, Killimor, Ballinasloe.  Reposing at St. Joseph’s Centre, Killimor this evening from 5 until 8.  Mass for Moggie Rocke tomorrow Friday at 12 in Killimor Church.  Funeral afterwards to Kiltormer Old Cemetery.

Tony Becker

Clareview, Convent Road, Kinvara and formerly of Rathgar, Dublin, and Oxford and London, England.  Reposing at Corless Funeral Home,  Kinvara this evening from 5.  Removal at 7 to St. Joseph’s Church, Kinvara.  Mass for Tony Becker tomorrow Friday at 11.  Funeral afterwards to Mount Cross Cemetery.  Family flowers only, by request.

