15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

Deathnotices Thursday 15th June, 2017

By Reception
June 15, 2017

Time posted: 9:10 am

John Geraghty

Garafine, Caltra, Ballinasloe.  Reposing at Caltra Community Centre this evening from 5 until 8.  Removal from his residence tomorrow  Friday to St. Peter and Paul’s Church, Ballymacward for mass for John Geraghty at 1.  Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Ballymacward.

Crissie Dervan

Lawrencetown, Ballinasloe.  Reposing at Kiltormer Nursing Home this evening from 4:30.  Removal at 6:30 to St. Mary’s Church, Lawrencetown.  Mass for Crissie Dervan tomorrow Friday at 12.  Funeral afterwards to Lisheen Cemetery.

William also known as Willie Costello

Thomastown, Belclare, Tuam. In his 96th year.  Mass for Willie Costello today at 12 in Church of the Sacred Heart, Belclare.  Funeral afterwards to Killower Cemetery.  Family flowers only, by request.  Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

print
Death Notices
No Galway promotions in Cabinet reshuffle
June 14, 2017
Deathnotices Wednesday 14th June, 2017
June 13, 2017
Deathnotices Tuesday13th June, 2017
June 12, 2017
Death Notices Monday June 12th, 2017