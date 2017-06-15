Deathnotices Thursday 15th June, 2017

John Geraghty

Garafine, Caltra, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Caltra Community Centre this evening from 5 until 8. Removal from his residence tomorrow Friday to St. Peter and Paul’s Church, Ballymacward for mass for John Geraghty at 1. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Ballymacward.

Crissie Dervan

Lawrencetown, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Kiltormer Nursing Home this evening from 4:30. Removal at 6:30 to St. Mary’s Church, Lawrencetown. Mass for Crissie Dervan tomorrow Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Lisheen Cemetery.

William also known as Willie Costello

Thomastown, Belclare, Tuam. In his 96th year. Mass for Willie Costello today at 12 in Church of the Sacred Heart, Belclare. Funeral afterwards to Killower Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.