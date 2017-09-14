Deathnotices Thursday 14th Sept, 2017

Rory O’Connell

310 Corrib Park, Newcastle and formerly of Belfast and London. Reposing at his home in Corrib Park this evening from 5 until 8. Removal tomorrow Friday to Shannon Crematorium, Co. Clare for Cremation Service at 2. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Croí.

Bernadette Daly nee O’Malley

Clough, Cummer, Tuam. Reposing at St. Colman’s Room adjoining St. Colman’s Church, Corofin this evening from 5 until 8. Mass for Bernadette Daly tomorrow Friday at 12 in St. Colman’s Church, Corofin. Funeral afterwards to Cummer Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Dermot Kilcar

Newtownbracklagh, Kylebrack, Loughrea. Reposing at his residence this evening from 5. Mass for Dermot Kilcar tomorrow Friday at 1 in Church of the Holy Family, Duniry. Funeral afterwards to Abbey Cemetery.

Sr. Lucy Kenny

Presentation Convent, Tuam. Reposing at the Convent Chapel all day today with evening prayers at 5:30. Mass for Sr. Lucy Kenny tomorrow Friday at 1 in the Convent Chapel. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery.

Tess Tierney nee Connor

Ballymote Road, Tuam. Reposing at Grogan’s Funeral Home, Tuam this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Mass for Tess Tierney tomorrow Friday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Cortoon Cemetery.

Eileen Maloney

Coolough, Menlo. Reposing at Irwins Funeral Home, Bothar Irwin today from 4:30. Removal at 6:30 to Coolough Church. Mass for Eileen Maloney tomorrow Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Terryland Cemetery.

Marcus Sullivan

Lough Coneera, Kilkerrin, Connemara. Removal today to Kilkerrin Church for mass for Marcus Sullivan at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilbricken Cemetery. House private, by request.

Sheila McDonagh nee Conneely

Rossaveal, Ballinahown and formerly of Tully, Ballinahown, Connemara. Removal today to Cill Treasa Church, Rossaveal for mass for Sheila McDonagh at 11. Funeral afterwards to Maoghraos Cemetery, Ballinahown. House private this morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Western Alzheimers.