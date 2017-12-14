Deathnotices Thursday 14th December, 2017

Sarah Acton nee Flaherty

Knockaunranny, Moycullen and formerly of Inisheer, Aran Islands. Reposing at Aiseirí, Church Road, Moycullen this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Church of the Immaculate Conception, Moycullen. Mass for Sarah Acton tomorrow Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Western Alzheimers.

Liam Fallon

Gort Siar, Western Distributor Road and formerly of Clybaun Road. Reposing at Conneely’s Funeral Home, Flood Street this evening from 5 until 7. Removal tomorrow Friday to Church of St. John the Apostle, Knocknacarra for mass for Liam Fallon at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon cemetery. House private tomorrow morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Mary Loftus nee Moran

Ballygaddy Road, Tuam. Reposing at her home this evening from 5 until 8. Removal tomorrow Friday to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam for mass for Mary Loftus at 11:30. Funeral afterwards to Tuam cemetery.

Seán Beatty

Beach Park, Renmore and late of Lisliddy, Castlerea, Co. Roscommon. Reposing at Áras Naofa in the grounds of St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Renmore this evening from 5:30. Removal at 7 to adjoining church. Mass for Seán Beatty tomorrow Friday at 10. Funeral afterwards to St. Joseph’s cemetery, Castlerea, Co. Roscommon arriving at 12:30 approximately.

Paddy Fahy

Woodford. Mass for Paddy Fahy today at 12 in St. John the Baptist Church, Woodford. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.