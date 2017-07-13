Deathnotices Thursday 13th July, 2017

Madeline Malone nee Shanley

Neale Road, Ballinrobe, Co. Mayo. Reposing at her residence tomorrow Friday from 4 until 8. Private removal on Saturday to St. Mary’s Church, Ballinrobe for mass for Madeline Malone at 12. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery. Ballinrobe.

Ellen also known as Nellie Ryan nee Hanley

Riverside, Galway. Reposing at Irwin’s Funeral Parlour, Bothar Irwin this evening from 5 until 7. Private removal afterwards to her son’s residence. Arriving at Abbey Church, St. Francis Street tomorrow Friday for mass for Nellie Ryan at 11:30. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request.

Julia Costello nee O’Toole

Rusheen Bay, Barna road and formerly of Coismeg Mór, Furbo. Reposing at St. Anthony’s Room within the Church of St. John the Apostle, Knocknacarra this evening from 5. Removal at 6 to the church. Mass for Julia Costello tomorrow Friday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.

Frank Collins

Tumnahulla, Currandulla. In his 91st year. Reposing at Currandulla Mortuary Chapel this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to adjoining church. Mass for Frank Collins tomorrow Friday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Cregg Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Michael also known as Mike Davin

Cloonavadogue, Ballyglunin, Tuam and formerly of Oughterard and London. Reposing at Brooklodge Funeral Home adjacent to Brooklodge Church this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to adjoining church. Mass for Mike Davin tomorrow Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilmoylan Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Sr. Regina Cotter

Convent of Mercy, St. Vincent’s, Newtownsmith and late of Clifden and Derrymore, Ennistymon, Co. Clare. Reposing at St. Michael’s Church, Ennistymon this evening from 5 until 6:30. Mass for Sr. Regina Cotter tomorrow Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Old Cemetery, Ennistymon.

John Reilly

7 Tierboy, Tuam. Reposing at Burns Funeral Home, Tuam this evening from 4. Removal at 6 to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Mass for John Reilly tomorrow Friday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Kilkerrin cemetery.

Eamonn Torpey

Árd Aoibhinn, Athenry. Reposing at Gardiners Funeral Home, Athenry this evening from 5. Removal at 8 to Church of the Assumption, Athenry. Mass for Eamonn Torpey tomorrow Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Athenry. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to GSPCA.

Rosemary Goodbody nee Wilkinson

Kiltulla, Athenry. Funeral service for Rosemary Goodbody in St. Nicholas’ Collegiate Church today at 12. Cremation to follow. Garden flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society Daffodil Day.

John also known as Jack Hussey

Fartown, Glenamaddy. Removal today to St. Patrick’s Church, Glenamaddy for mass for Jack Hussey at 1:30. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Glenamaddy.

Noreen Faherty

Kilroe West, Inverin and The Green, College Road. In her 92nd year. Reposing at Naughton’s Funeral Home, Knock, Inverin this evening from 5:30. Removal at 7:30 to Knock Church. Mass for Noreen Faherty tomorrow Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Knock Cemetery.