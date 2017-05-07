Deathnotices Sunday 7th May, 2017

Paraig Nolan

Fairgreen Heights, Tuam. Reposing at Grogan’s Funeral Home Tuam tomorrow Monday from 6. Removal at 8 to Cathedral of the Assumption Tuam. Mass for Paraig Nolan Tuesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery.

John Kenny

Ulwich, London & formerly of Kilmacshane, Banagher. Reposing at Grenham’s Funeral Home, Ballinasloe this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Our Lady of Clonfert Church, arriving for 7.45 – 8.00pm approx. Mass for John Kenny tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Clonfert Cemetery.

Tim Hartigan

Porte, Ahascragh, Ballinasloe and formerly of Cornamuckla and England. Reposing at Portiuncula Hospital Mortuary Chapel this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Cuan’s Church Ahascragh. Mass for Tim Hartigan tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Ahascragh New Cemetery.

Dympna Quinn nee Coen

Renmore Park and formerly Lower Salthill. Reposing at Áras Naofa within the grounds of the Church of St. Oliver Plunkett, Renmore this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to the Church. Mass for Dympna Quinn tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request.

John McTighue

Mystical Rose Nursing Home and Formerly Lackaghmore, Turloughmore. Reposing at Lackagh Mortuary Chapel this evening from 6:30. Removal at 8 to adjoining Church. Mass for John McTighue tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Lackagh Old Cemetery.

Patrick Carr

Cloonacauneen Castlegar. Reposing at his residence today from 4 until 7. Removal to Castlegar Church for mass for Patrick Carr tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery Bohermore.

Barbara Lydon nee King

Clifden. Reposing at Ben Bawn House, Westport Road, Clifden today from 3 until 6:30. Removal to St. Josephs Church, Clifden arriving at 7. Mass for Barbara Lydon tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Ballinakill Cemetery.

Pat Henry

Fana Burca, Knocknacarra and formally of Main Street, Charlestown, Mayo. Reposing at the Horkan Funeral Home, Charlestown this evening from 5 until 7. Removal at 7:30 to St James Church. Mass for Pat Henry tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining Cemetery. House private, by request. Donations if desired in lieu of flowers to the Irish cancer society.

J J Dempsey

Carranalee, Kiltullagh, Athenry. Reposing at his residence this evening from 5 until 8. Removal tomorrow Monday to Church of the Immaculate Conception, Kilconieron for Mass for J J Dempsey at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.