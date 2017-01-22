Deathnotices Sunday 22nd January, 2017

Nora Linnane nee Cloonan

Ballycleara, Kinvara. Reposing at The Corless Funeral Home Kinvara this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Colman’s Church Ballindereen. Mass for Nora Linnane tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Foy’s Cemetery, Kinvara. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to “Maryfield Alzheimer’s”.

Mary Glavin nee Coleman

Monard, Turloughmore. Reposing at Lackagh Mortuary Chapel this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Church of Our Lady of Knock, Lackagh. Mass for Mary Glavin tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Lackagh Cemetery. Family Flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Western Alzheimer’s Association.

Henry Molloy

Garrymore, Kilconnell, Ballinasloe and formerly of Annaghbride, Newtowndaly, Loughrea. Reposing at his son Joe and daughter in law Vicky’s residence in Garrymore today from 4 until 6. Funeral cortege arriving at the Sacred Heart Church Kilconnell for mass for Henry Molloy tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilconnell New Cemetery.