Deathnotices Sunday 21st May, 2017

Betty O’Kane nee Conway

Rakeirin, Gort and formerly Killuran, Broadford, Clare. Reposing at her residence today from 4 until 7. Removal to St. Coleman’s Church Gort for mass for Betty O’Kane tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Rakeirin Cemetery. House private on Monday. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Bridget O’Connor nee Hanley

Ross Demense, Rosscahill. In her 98th Year. Reposing at Aiséirí, Church Road, Moycullen this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Killannin Church. Mass for Bridget O’Connor tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Oughterard Manor Nursing Home.

Mary Kate Raftery

Moher, Glenamaddy and formerly Leitra, Glenamaddy. Reposing at Divilly’s Funeral Home, Glenamaddy this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Patrick’s Church. Mass Mary Kate Raftery tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Glenamaddy. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Palliative Care Service.

Michael Lynch

Whitethorn Cottage, Tullinahoo, Midfield, Swinford, Mayo and Clarenbridge. Reposing at Campbell’s Funeral Home, Swinford today from 4 until 7. Mass for Michael Lynch Monday at 12 in Saint Mary’s Church Clarenbridge. Funeral afterwards to local cemetery.

Bridget better known as Delia McCarthy nee Heaney

Late of Renmore Road. Reposing at Aras Naofa funeral home in the grounds of St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Renmore this evening from 5.30. Removal at 7 to the church. Mass for Delia McCarthy tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Renville Cemetery, Oranmore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Western Alzheimer’s Association.

Sean Holian

Lisheen, Ballygaddy Road, Tuam. Reposing at Glynn’s Funeral Home, High St. Tuam this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Cathedral of the Assumption Tuam. Mass for Sean Holian tomorrow Monday at 12.30. Funeral afterwards to Tuam cemetery.

Catherine Horrigan nee Jennings

late of London and formerly of Lissnascreena, Ahascragh, and Killure. In her 98th year. Mass for Catherine Horrigan today at 1. Funeral afterwards to Killure cemetery.

Gabriel Darcy

Corrib Park, Newcastle and formerly of Bohermore. Reposing at Conneely’s Funeral Home, Flood Street today from 4. Removal at 6 to Sacred Heart Church, Seamus Quirke Road. Mass for Gabriel Darcy on tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to new cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Michael also known as Mick Murray

Doctors Road, Ballyhaunis, Co. Mayo and formerly of Loughrea. Mass for Mick Murray today at 12. Funeral afterwards to local cemetery.