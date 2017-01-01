Deathnotices Sunday 1st Jan, 2017

Mary Keane nee Byrnes

Main Street, Clarinbridge. Reposing at Suaimhneas Funeral Home, Clarinbridge tomorrow Monday from 5. Removal at 7 to the Church of the Annunciation, Clarinbridge. Mass for Mary Keane Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Clarinbridge Cemetery.

Bridie Burke nee Ring

41 Bluebell Woods, Oranmore and formerly of Grannagh Beg, Ardrahan. Reposing at Monaghan’s Funeral Home, Labane tomorrow Monday at 5. Removal at 7 to St Teresa’s Church, Labane. Mass for Bridie Burke Tuesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to local Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Michael Molloy

Shannon Park, Portumna and Portland, Lurrha, Tipperary. Reposing at Dignity Chapel, Portumna Retirement Village tomorrow Monday from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Bridget’s Church, Portumna. Mass for Michael Molloy Tuesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Calvary Cemetery.

Teresa Murphy nee Cooley

Johnstown, Belclare, Tuam. Reposing at Burns Funeral Home, Tuam tomorrow Monday from 4. Removal at 7 to The Church of the Sacred Heart, Belclare. Mass for Teresa Murphy Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Cummer Cemetery. House private Monday night and Tuesday morning. Donations if desired to Western Alzheimer’s.

Michael John Barrett

Cloncannon, Ahascragh, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Aras Mhuire, New Inn today from 4. Removal at 6 to St. Cuan’s Church, Ahascragh. Mass for Michael John Barrett tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Ahascragh New Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Brothers of Charity.

Bernadette better known as Bernie O’Flaherty

Kingston. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue today from 4 until 6. Private Removal tomorrow Monday to the Sacred Heart Church, Seamus Quirke Rd for mass for Bernie O’Flaherty at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.

Nellie Kilkelly nee Varden

Curragh House, Tuam. Reposing at Grogan’s Funeral Home, Tuam this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Mass for Nellie Kilkelly tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Tuam Cancer Care.

Bridie Clarke nee Forde

Fairfield, Loughrea. Private removal this morning to St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea for mass for Bridie Clarke at 12. Funeral afterwards to Mount Pleasant Cemetery.

John Patrick Fahy

Corbally, Cummer, Tuam. Reposing at St. Colman’s Room adjoining St. Colman’s Church, Corofin this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to the Church. Mass for John Patrick Fahy tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Lackagh New Cemetery. House private tonight and tomorrow morning. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Joe Sammon

Kilclooney, Ballinasloe. Funeral cortege will arrive at St. Michael’s Church Ballinasloe today for mass for Joe Sammon at 2. Funeral afterwards to Kilclooney Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to St. Vincent de Paul or East Galway Cancer Care.