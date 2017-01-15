Deathnotices Sunday 15th Jan, 2017

Darren Lavelle

Knocknacarra and 8 Bolling Brook Drive, Swinford. Reposing at Campbell’s Funeral Home, Swinford tomorrow Monday from 3:30. Removal at 6 to Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Swinford. Mass for Darren Lavelle Tuesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Kilconduff Cemetery, Swinford. House private, by request.

Mary Crehan nee Carty

Lehenagh, Castleblakney, Ballinasloe and formerly of Boher Bannagh, New bridge. In her 103rd year. Reposing at the community centre, Caltra this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Caltra. Mass for Mary Crehan tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Killyan Cemetery, New Bridge.

Thomas Joseph better known as ‘Tom’ Loughnane

Derry, Eyrecourt, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Kiltormer Nursing Home this evening from 5:30. Removal at 7 to Eyrecourt Church. Mass for Tom Loughnane tomorrow Monday at 11:30. Funeral afterwards to Fahy Cemetery.

Ann Marie McDonagh

Baile an Choiste and formerly of Ballinfoyle Park. Reposing at Conneely’s Funeral Home, Flood Street today from 3. Removal at 5 to St. Joseph’s Church, Presentation Road. Mass for Ann Marie McDonagh tomorrow Monday at 10.30. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Mary Conneely nee Lynch

Reddington Road, Shantalla and formerly of New Road. Reposing at Conneely’s Funeral Home, Flood Street this evening from 6. Removal at 7.30 to St. Joseph’s Church, Presentation Road. Mass for Mary Conneely tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.