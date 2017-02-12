Deathnotices Sunday 12th Feb, 2017

Anthony better known as Tony Butler

Chestnut Lane, Dangan Lower. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue tomorrow Monday from 5. Removal at 7 to St. James Church, Bushypark. Mass for Tony Butler Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Patients Comfort Fund U.H.G.

Fred O’Connor

Main St. Oranmore. Reposing at Tearmann Mhuire adjacent to Oranmore Church tomorrow Monday from 4 until 7. Mass for Fred O’Connor in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Oranmore Tuesday at 1. Funeral afterwards to Local Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Evelyn Moloney

Lecarrow, Craughwell. Reposing at Kilboy’s funeral home this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Church of The Immaculate Conception, Kilconieron. Mass for Evelyn Moloney tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilconieron Cemetery.

Pat O’Dowd

Beech Park, Oranmore. Reposing at his home, Beech Park, Oranmore, this evening from 5 until 7. Mass for Pat O’Dowd in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Oranmore tomorrow Monday at 1. Funeral afterwards to Renvyle Cemetery. House private on Monday morning. Family flowers only, by request.

Michael Healy

Old Church Street Athenry. Reposing at his home today from 4. Removal at 6 to Church of the Assumption, Athenry. Mass for Michael Healy tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Athenry. Donations if desired to Galway Parkinson’s association.

Breda Regan nee Heraty

Sonnagh, Ahascragh, Ballinasloe and formerly of Mace, Westport, Co. Mayo. Removal today from her home to St. Teresa’s Church, Killure for mass for Breda Regan at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. House private this morning and Family Flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to East Galway and Midlands Cancer Support, Ballinasloe.