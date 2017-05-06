Deathnotices Saturday 6th May, 2017

Pat Henry

Fana Burca, Knocknacarra and formally of Main Street, Charlestown, Mayo. Reposing at the Horkan Funeral Home, Charlestown tomorrow Sunday from 5 until 7. Removal at 7:30 to St James Church. Mass for Pat Henry Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining Cemetery. House private, by request. Donations if desired in lieu of flowers to the Irish cancer society.

J J Dempsey

Carranalee, Kiltullagh, Athenry. Reposing at his residence tomorrow Sunday from 5 until 8. Removal on Monday to Church of the Immaculate Conception, Kilconieron for Mass for J J Dempsey at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Kathleen also known as Kitty O’Grady

Gort Road, Kinvara and formerly of Thomastown, Athlone and Shralea, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Corless Funeral Home, Kinvara this evening from 5:30. Removal at 8:30 to St, Colman’s Church, Kinvara. Mass for Kitty O’Grady tomorrow Sunday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Mount Cross cemetery. No flowers, by request. Donations if desired to Croí.

Maureen Finnerty nee Concannon

Lunerton, Ballinamore Bridge, Ballinasloe. Reposing at the Franciscan College Oratory, Mountbellew today from 4 until 7. Mass for Maureen Finnerty tomorrow Sunday at 12 in St. Cuan’s Church, Ahascragh. Funeral afterwards to Chapelfinnerty Cemetery.