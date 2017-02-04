15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Valerie Hughes

Deathnotices Saturday 4th February, 2017

February 4, 2017

Paddy also known as Pá Mannion

Cloughanard, Sky Rd, Clifden.  Reposing at his residence today from 2 until 7.  Removal tomorrow Sunday to St. Joseph’s Church, Clifden for mass for Pá Mannion at 11:30.  Funeral afterwards to Árdbear Cemetery.  Family flowers only, by request.  Donations if desired to Friends of Fatima Hospital, Clifden.

Thomas also known as Tom Ward

Currondu House, Monivea, Athenry and Quin, Co. Clare.  Reposing at St. Mary’s Funeral Home, Menlough, Ballinasloe today from 4 until 7.  Mass for Tom Ward tomorrow Sunday at 2 in St. Mary’s Church, Skehanagh.  Funeral afterwards to Doonane cemetery.

Annie Teresa Grennan

Drumacoo, Kilcolgan.   Removal to St. Colman’s Church, Ballindereen today for mass for Annie Teresa Grennan at 12.  Funeral afterwards to Clarinbridge Cemetery.

Margaret Comer

Scregg, Kilkerrin, Ballinasloe.  Reposing at Kilkerrin Community Centre this evening from 5 until 7.  Mass for Margaret Comer in St. Joseph’s Church, Kilkerrin tomorrow Sunday at 11.  Funeral afterwards to local cemetery.

Fr. William Fallon

Manchester, England, Ardcloon, Garrafrauns and formerly of  Ballinlass, Dunmore.  Reposing at Church of Our Lady and St. Nicholas, Dunmore this evening from 8:30.  Mass for Fr. William Fallon tomorrow Sunday at 11:30.  Funeral afterwards to Dunmore cemetery.  Family flowers only, by request.

