Deathnotices Saturday 31st Dec, 2016

By Reception
December 31, 2016

Time posted: 9:33 am

Bernadette better known as Bernie O’Flaherty

Kingston.  Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue tomorrow Sunday from 4 until 6.  Private Removal on Monday morning to the Sacred Heart Church, Seamus Quirke Rd for mass for Bernie O’Flaherty at 11.  Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.

Nellie Kilkelly nee Varden

Curragh House, Tuam.  Reposing at Grogans Funeral Home, Tuam tomorrow Sunday from 6.  Removal at 8 to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam.  Mass for Nellie Kilkelly Monday at 11.  Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery.  Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Tuam Cancer Care.

Bridie Clarke nee Forde

Fairfield, Loughrea.  Reposing at Dignity Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Loughrea today from 4:30 until 6:30. Private removal Sunday morning to St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea for mass for Bridie Clarke at 12.  Funeral afterwards to Mount Pleasant Cemetery.

John Patrick Fahy

Corbally, Cummer, Tuam.  Reposing at St. Colman’s Room adjoining St. Colman’s Church, Corofin tomorrow Sunday from 5.  Removal at 7 to the Church.  Mass for John Patrick Fahy Monday at 12.  Funeral afterwards to Lackagh New Cemetery. House private Sunday night and Monday morning. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Joe Sammon

Kilclooney, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Portiuncula Hospital Mortuary Chapel today from 4 until 7. Funeral cortege arriving at St. Michael’s Church Ballinasloe tomorrow Sunday for mass for Joe Sammon at 2. Funeral afterwards to Kilclooney Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to St. Vincent de Paul or East Galway Cancer Care.

