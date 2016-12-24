Deathnotices Saturday 24th Dec, 2016

Tom Finn

Moorpark, Athenry. Reposing at Quinn’s Funeral Home Athenry on Monday St. Stephen’s Day from 4:30. Removal at 6:30 to the Church of the Assumption, Athenry. Mass for Tom Finn Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery Athenry.

Marie Larkin nee Buckley

Galway Road, Tuam and formerly Newtownmorris, Tuam. Reposing at Glynn’s Funeral Home, High Street Tuam Monday St. Stephen’s Day from 5. Removal at 8 to Cathedral Assumption, Tuam. Mass for Marie Larkin Tuesday at 12:30. Cremation service at Islands Crematorium Ringaskiddy, Cork on Wednesday at 3. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Western Alzheimer’s.

Martin Ward

Ballyloughane, Renmore. Reposing at Aras Naofa in the grounds of St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Renmore Monday from 4:30. Removal at 7 to adjoining Church. Mass for Martin Ward Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery Bohermore. House strictly private. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Jack Fitzpatrick

5 Lenaboy Avenue, Salthill. Reposing at his residence today from 2 until 6. Funeral cortege arriving at Christ the King Church, Salthill on Monday St. Stephen’s Day at 11.30 for mass for Jack Fitzpatrick at 12. Cremation service on Tuesday at 2 in Glasnevin Crematorium. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Rosedale Special School.

Marian Walsh nee Moran

Abbeytown, Caherlistrane. Reposing at Carey’s Funeral Home, Claran Road, Headford today from 3 until 6. Removal from her family home on Monday St. Stephen’s Day to Church of Mary Immaculate and St. Josephs, Caherlistrane for mass for Marian Walsh at 12. Funeral afterwards to Donaghpatrick Cemetery. House private on Monday morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Parkinson’s Association.

Paul Glynn

Dominic Street, Portumna. Reposing at Dignity Chapel in Portumna Retirement Village tomorrow Sunday Christmas Day from 5 until 7. Mass for Paul Glynn on Monday St. Stephen’s Day at 11 in St. Bridgets Church, Portumna. Private Cremation to take place in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross, Dublin. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.