15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Half Door

The Half Door

Deathnotices Saturday 22nd April, 2017

By Reception
April 22, 2017

Time posted: 9:12 am

Rafeek Kahn

Carrarea, Milltown and Lawrencetown, Ballinasloe.  Reposing at his home Carrarea, Milltown, tomorrow Sunday from 4 until 7. Removal to St Mary’s Church, Laurencetown, for Mass for Rafeek Kahn on Monday at 2. Funeral afterwards to Laurencetown Cemetery.

Rory Greaney

Joseph’s Road, Prussia Street, Dublin and formerly of Ballygreaney, Ballymacward, Ballinasloe.  Reposing at Massey’s Funeral Home, 88 Cabra Rd, Cabra East, Dublin 7 today from 2 until 4.  Reposing again at St. Peter and Paul’s Mortuary Chapel, Ballymacward tomorrow Sunday from 10:30 until 12:30 followed by mass for Rory Greaney at 1 in adjacent church.  Funeral afterwards to Killuane Cemetery, Ballymacward.

Josephine Nethaway nee Mitchell

Drimneen, Moycullen and formerly of  The Bungalow, Abbeylands, Eyrecourt.  Reposing at Portiuncula Hospital Mortuary tomorrow Sunday from 5.  Removal at 6:30 to St. Brendan’s Church, Eyrecourt.  Mass for Josephine Nethaway on Monday at 11:30.  Funeral afterwards to Meelick Cemetery.

Michael Martyn

Carrowndulla, Oughterard and formerly of Cinn Mhara, Camus.   Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Oughterard tomorrow Sunday from 5:30.  Removal at 7 to Oughterard Church.  Mass for Michael Martyn on Monday at 11.  Funeral afterwards to Kilcummin Cemetery, Oughterard.

Sarah Jennings

The Square, Blackrock, Dundalk and formerly of  Dunmore.    Sarah’s burial will take place today at 12 in Dunmore cemetery.

Joe O’Brien

Rusheens, Tuam.  Mass for Joe O’Brien today at 11 in Church of the Sacred Heart, Belclare.  Funeral afterwards to Cummer cemetery.

print
Death Notices
TJ O’Mahony delighted to announce sponsorship with Castlegar GAA Club
Council working with NPWS to provide new footbridge in Oughterard
April 21, 2017
Deathnotices Friday 21st April, 2017
April 20, 2017
Deathnotices Thursday 20th April, 2017
April 19, 2017
Deathnotices Wednesday 19th April, 2017

Sunday Sport Sponsored by

Live Sports Broadcasts

Sport News

TJ O'Mahony Castlegar Press Release 21 Apr 17 Photo (2)
April 21, 2017
TJ O’Mahony delighted to announce sponsorship with Castlegar GAA Club
21 April 2017; Dublin U21 footballer & co-captain Cillian OShea and Galway U21 footballer & captain Michael Daly, pictured, met in Croke Park today ahead of the EirGrid GAA Football U21 All-Ireland Final which will take place on Saturday, 29th April at 5pm in OConnor Park, Tullamore. EirGrid is the state-owned company that manages and develops Ireland's electricity grid. For more information see www.eirgrid.com or AA. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
April 21, 2017
Dublin and Galway meet in the EirGrid GAA Football U21 All-Ireland Final
GALWAY LADIES SENIOR FOOTBALL TEAM
April 21, 2017
Galway Ladies Football Face Donegal In League Semi-Final

LATEST PODCASTS

GALWAY LADIES SENIOR FOOTBALL TEAM
April 21, 2017
Galway Ladies Football Face Donegal In League Semi-Final
16 April 2017; The Galway squad before the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Semi-Final match between Limerick and Galway at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile
April 21, 2017
Galway Hurlers In League Title Bid
RORY'S WEDDING
April 21, 2017
Molly In The Morning – Rory’s Wedding

Contact The Sports Team

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sports on Facebook

Social Network