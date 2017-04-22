Deathnotices Saturday 22nd April, 2017

Rafeek Kahn

Carrarea, Milltown and Lawrencetown, Ballinasloe. Reposing at his home Carrarea, Milltown, tomorrow Sunday from 4 until 7. Removal to St Mary’s Church, Laurencetown, for Mass for Rafeek Kahn on Monday at 2. Funeral afterwards to Laurencetown Cemetery.

Rory Greaney

Joseph’s Road, Prussia Street, Dublin and formerly of Ballygreaney, Ballymacward, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Massey’s Funeral Home, 88 Cabra Rd, Cabra East, Dublin 7 today from 2 until 4. Reposing again at St. Peter and Paul’s Mortuary Chapel, Ballymacward tomorrow Sunday from 10:30 until 12:30 followed by mass for Rory Greaney at 1 in adjacent church. Funeral afterwards to Killuane Cemetery, Ballymacward.

Josephine Nethaway nee Mitchell

Drimneen, Moycullen and formerly of The Bungalow, Abbeylands, Eyrecourt. Reposing at Portiuncula Hospital Mortuary tomorrow Sunday from 5. Removal at 6:30 to St. Brendan’s Church, Eyrecourt. Mass for Josephine Nethaway on Monday at 11:30. Funeral afterwards to Meelick Cemetery.

Michael Martyn

Carrowndulla, Oughterard and formerly of Cinn Mhara, Camus. Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Oughterard tomorrow Sunday from 5:30. Removal at 7 to Oughterard Church. Mass for Michael Martyn on Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Kilcummin Cemetery, Oughterard.

Sarah Jennings

The Square, Blackrock, Dundalk and formerly of Dunmore. Sarah’s burial will take place today at 12 in Dunmore cemetery.

Joe O’Brien

Rusheens, Tuam. Mass for Joe O’Brien today at 11 in Church of the Sacred Heart, Belclare. Funeral afterwards to Cummer cemetery.