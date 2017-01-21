Deathnotices Saturday 21st January, 2017

Henry Molloy

Garrymore, Kilconnell, Ballinasloe and formerly of Annaghbride, Newtowndaly, Loughrea. Reposing at his son Joe and daughter in law Vicky’s residence in Garrymore tomorrow Sunday from 4 until 6. Funeral cortege arriving at the Sacred Heart Church Kilconnell for mass for Henry Molloy Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilconnell New Cemetery.

Sheila Joyce nee Walsh

Cluain Mhuire, Claremount, Oughterard. Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Oughterard this evening from 5. Removal at 6 to Oughterard Church. Mass for Sheila Joyce tomorrow Sunday at 12:30. Funeral afterwards to Kilcummin Cemetery, Oughterard.

Michael John Kilgannon

Monaveen, Woodlawn, Ballinasloe. Reposing at St. Peter & Paul’s Mortuary Chapel, Ballymacward today from 2 until 6. Mass for Michael John Kilgannon tomorrow Sunday at 1. Funeral afterwards to new cemetery, Ballymacward. House private, by request.

John O’Brien

Móinéar, Bothuna, Spiddal and formerly of Coillrua, Inverin and Prospect Hill. Mass for John O’Brien this afternoon at 12 in Cill Éinne Church, Spiddal. Funeral afterwards to Knock Cemetery, Inverin. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Western Alzheimers Association.