15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Valerie Hughes

Valerie Hughes

Deathnotices Saturday 20th May, 2017

By Reception
May 20, 2017

Time posted: 9:03 am

Catherine Horrigan nee Jennings

late of London and formerly of Lissnascreena, Ahascragh, and Killure. In her 98th year.  Reposing at St. Patrick’s Funeral Home, Fohenagh this evening from 6.  Removal at 8 to St. Patricks Church, Fohenagh.  Mass for Catherine Horrigan tomorrow Sunday at 1.  Funeral afterwards to Killure cemetery.

Gabriel Darcy

Corrib Park, Newcastle and formerly of Bohermore.  Reposing at Conneely’s Funeral Home, Flood Street tomorrow Sunday from 4.  Removal at 6 to Sacred Heart Church, Seamus Quirke Road.  Mass for Gabriel Darcy on Monday at 11.  Funeral afterwards to new cemetery, Bohermore.  Family flowers only, by request.  Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Michael also known as Mick Murray

Doctors Road, Ballyhaunis, Co. Mayo and formerly of Loughrea.  Reposing at Donnellan’s Funeral Home, Ballyhaunis this evening from 5.  Removal at 8 to St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyhaunis.  Mass for Mick Murray tomorrow Sunday at 12.  Funeral afterwards to local cemetery.

 

print
Death Notices, Uncategorized
Sam the Cat gets his package thanks to resourceful Galway postman
May 19, 2017
Galway Bay Online – The OB Show May 2017
May 19, 2017
Deathnotices Friday 19th May, 2017
May 18, 2017
Deathnotices Thursday 18th May, 2017