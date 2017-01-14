Deathnotices Saturday 14th Jan, 2017

Ann Marie McDonagh

Baile an Choiste and formerly of Ballinfoyle Park. Reposing at Conneely’s Funeral Home, Flood Street tomorrow Sunday from 3. Removal at 5 to St. Joseph’s Church, Presentation Road. Mass for Ann Marie McDonagh on Monday at 10.30. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Mary Conneely nee Lynch

Reddington Road, Shantalla and formerly of New Road. Reposing at Conneely’s Funeral Home, Flood Street tomorrow Sunday from 6. Removal at 7.30 to St. Joseph’s Church, Presentation Road. Mass for Mary Conneely on Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.

Anne Griffin nee Brennan

Newtown, Moycullen and formerly of Gortanadrung, Ballinatrillick, Co. Sligo. Reposing at Aiseiri, Church Road, Moycullen this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Church of the Immaculate Conception, Moycullen. Mass for Anne Griffin tomorrow Sunday at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.