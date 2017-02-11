Deathnotices Saturday 11th Feb, 2017

Breda Regan nee Heraty

Sonnagh, Ahascragh, Ballinasloe and formerly of Mace, Westport, Co. Mayo. Reposing at Portiuncula Mortuary Chapel today from 4 until 7. Removal tomorrow Sunday from her home to St. Teresa’s Church, Killure for mass for Breda Regan at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. House private on Sunday morning and Family Flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to East Galway and Midlands Cancer Support, Ballinasloe.

Michael Joe O’Connor

Boula, Ower, Headford. Reposing at Carey’s Funeral Home, Claran Rd. Headford this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to Church of the Immaculate Conception, Glencorrib. Mass for Michael Joe O’Connor tomorrow Sunday at 1. Funeral afterwards to Killursa Cemetery. Family Flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to St. Anthony’s Ward, UCHG.

Nappy Walsh nee Walsh

Ower East, Rosscahill. Reposing at Aiséiri, Church Road, Moycullen today from 4. Removal at 6:30 to Killanin Church. Mass for Nappy Walsh tomorrow Sunday at 3. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Martin Joyce

Glengowla West, Oughterard and formerly of Glenlosh, Maam and London. Reposing at Maam Valley Funeral Home this evening from 6:30. Removal at 8:30 to Church of the Nativity, Kilmilkin, Maam. Mass for Martin Joyce tomorrow Sunday at 1. Funeral afterwards to Brennane Cemetery, Maam. House private, by request.

Frank Hynes

Aille, Grallagh, Loughrea. Mass for Frank Hynes in St. Mary’s Church, Aille this afternoon at 1:30. Funeral afterwards to Kilteskil cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.