Deathnotices Monday 4th September, 2017

Lawrence Keyes

Seapark, Taylors Hill. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Ave this evening from 7:15 to 8:30. Private Cremation to follow. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Mary Kelly nee Grealish

Tirellan Heights, Headford Rd. and formerly of Kiltrogue Claregalway. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Ave this evening from 5. Removal at 6.30 to Church of the Resurrection, Ballinfoyle. Mass for Mary Kelly tomorrow Tuesday at 11.30. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery Bohermore.

May Knight nee Fleming

Greenview Heights, Newcastle. Reposing at her son Anthony Knight’s home, 20 Dr. Mannix Rd, Salthill, this evening from 5 until 8. Removal tomorrow Tuesday to Church of the Sacred Heart, Seamus Quirke Road for mass for May Knight at 12. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Family Flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice or Western Alzheimers Association.

Peter Flanagan

Glenrevagh, Corrandulla. Reposing at his home this evening from 5 until 8. Arriving at St. Brendan’s Church Corrandulla tomorrow Tuesday for mass for Peter Flanagan at 1.30. Funeral afterwards to Cregg Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Glenrevagh/Cahermorris Community Defibrillator Fund.

Mary also known as May Coen nee Flynn

Creevaghbawn, Tuam. Reposing at St. Anne’s Funeral Home, Barnaderg this evening from 5. Removal at 8 to St. Mary’s Church, Killererin. Mass for May Coen tomorrow Tuesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Creevaghbawn Cemetery. Family Flowers only, by request.

John Kilcar

Liss, Kylebrack, Loughrea. Reposing at Kilboy’s Funeral Home, Loughrea this evening from 5.30. Removal at 7 to St. Joseph’s Church, Ballinakill. Mass for John Kilcar tomorrow Tuesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Ballinakill Local Cemetery.

John Molloy

Coolough, Briarhill. Reposing at Holy Family Funeral Home, Mervue this evening from 5. Private removal at 7 to his home. Mass for John Molloy tomorrow Tuesday at 12 in St. Columba’s Church, Castlegar. Funeral afterwards to Lisheen Cemetery, Ballybrit. Donations, if desired, to Family Carers Ireland, Galway.