Maura Whelan nee O’Donnell

Carrigoran House, Newmarket on Fergus, Co. Clare and formerly of Ballinderry Road, Cummer, Tuam. Reposing at Carrigoran House this evening from 6 until 7:30. Reposing again tomorrow tuesday morning at St. Colman’s Room adjoining St. Colman’s Church, Corofin from 11 to 12:30. Mass for Maura Whelan at 1. Funeral afterwards to Kilmoylan cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Alzheimers Society of Ireland.