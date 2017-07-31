Deathnotices Monday 31st July, 2017

Bridie Connolly nee Garvey

Loyola Park, College Road. Reposing at Irwins Funeral Home, Bothar Irwin tomorrow Tuesday from 5:30. Removal at 7 to St. Patrick’s Church, Forster Street. Mass for Bridie Connolly on Wednesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to new cemetery, Bohermore.

Paddy Coen

Carnaun, Athenry. Reposing at Gardners Funeral Home, Athenry this evening from 6:30. Removal at 8 to Church of the Assumption, Athenry. Mass for Paddy Coen tomorrow Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Lackagh Old Cemetery.