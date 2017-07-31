15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Deathnotices Monday 31st July, 2017

July 31, 2017

Bridie Connolly nee Garvey

Loyola Park, College Road.  Reposing at Irwins Funeral Home, Bothar Irwin tomorrow Tuesday from 5:30.  Removal at 7 to St. Patrick’s Church, Forster Street.  Mass for Bridie Connolly on Wednesday at 11.    Funeral afterwards to new cemetery, Bohermore.

Paddy Coen

Carnaun, Athenry.  Reposing at Gardners Funeral Home, Athenry this evening from 6:30.  Removal at 8 to Church of the Assumption, Athenry.  Mass for Paddy Coen tomorrow Tuesday at 12.  Funeral afterwards to Lackagh Old Cemetery.

