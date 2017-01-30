Deathnotices Monday 30th January, 2017

Francis also known as Frank Donoghue

Derrybeg, Tynagh, Loughrea. Reposing at Kilboy’s Funeral Home, Loughrea tomorrow Tuesday from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Laurence’s Church, Tynagh. Mass for Frank Donoghue on Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Tynagh local cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Patient Comfort Fund, UHG.

Patricia also known as Pat Finnerty nee Sheehan

Mount Carmel Close, Loughrea. Reposing at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home Chapel, Longford tomorrow Tuesday from 6 until 8. Removal on Wednesday to St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea for mass for Pat Finnerty at 12. Interment afterwards in Carmelite Abbey Cemetery, Loughrea.

Patrick also known as Pake Miskell

Cloonboo, Lavally, Tuam. Reposing at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Funeral Home, Clonberne tomorrow Tuesday from 5 until 8. Mass for Pake Miskell on Wednesday at 12 in Clonberne Church. Funeral afterwards to Clonberne cemetery. House private on Wednesday morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Croí.

Cynthia Kiely nee Mumford

Spring Garden, Tynagh. Reposing at her son Peter’s residence in Spring Garden, Tynagh today from 4 until 7. Mass for Cynthia Kiely tomorrow Tuesday at 12 in St. Laurence’s Church, Tynagh. Funeral afterwards to Tynagh Cemetery.

Margaret McCullough nee Fitzgibbon

Cardinal Cushing Road, Mervue. Reposing at Holy Family Funeral Home, Mervue this evening from 5:30. Removal at 7 to adjacent Church. Mass for Margaret McCullough on Tuesday at 10. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery Bohermore.

P J Sheehan

Unit 6, Merlin park and formerly of Waterford. Reposing at Áras Naofa in the grounds of St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Renmore this evening from 5:30. Removal at 6:30 to adjacent Church. Mass for PJ Sheehan on Tuesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery Bohermore.

Nancy Dooley

Gortnahoon, Cappataggle, Ballinasloe. Funeral cortege will arrive at St Michael’s Church Cappataggle today for Mass for Nancy Dooley at 12 followed by burial afterwards in Kilrickle Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Patient Comfort Fund Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe.